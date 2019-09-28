Impact Wrestling News: Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood for Knockouts Title Set for BFG, Tessa Blanchard Earns X Division Title Shot, Video Highlights for This Week

– Impact Wrestling has now made it official that Taya Valkyrie will defend the Knockouts title against Tenille Dashwood at Bound for Glory 2019. You can check out the announcement below.

– Also, Tessa Blanchard beat Dave Crist this week. This puts her in the X Division title Ladder Match that’s also scheduled for Bound for Glory next month.

Here’s the current BFG 2019 lineup:

* IMPACT World Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

* X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA

* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & 2 Mystery Partners

– Video highlights are also available for last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling. You can check out those highlight clips below.















