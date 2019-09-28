wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood for Knockouts Title Set for BFG, Tessa Blanchard Earns X Division Title Shot, Video Highlights for This Week
– Impact Wrestling has now made it official that Taya Valkyrie will defend the Knockouts title against Tenille Dashwood at Bound for Glory 2019. You can check out the announcement below.
IT'S OFFICIAL @TheTayaValkyrie will defend the Knockouts Championship against @TenilleDashwood at Bound for Glory! #BFG pic.twitter.com/MwXkU87Qev
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2019
– Also, Tessa Blanchard beat Dave Crist this week. This puts her in the X Division title Ladder Match that’s also scheduled for Bound for Glory next month.
Knockouts Champ @TheTayaValkyrie always scheming!
▶️ https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7#IMPACT @MadisonRayne @HoganKnowsBest3 @MrsAIPAlisha pic.twitter.com/1FsS4mf2gZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2019
Here’s the current BFG 2019 lineup:
* IMPACT World Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan
* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood
* X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA
* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin
* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & 2 Mystery Partners
– Video highlights are also available for last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling. You can check out those highlight clips below.