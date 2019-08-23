wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Teaming With Warrior Wrestling and Zelo Pro For All Glory Event
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that they are teaming up with Warrior Wrestling and Zelo Pro for a special event called All Glory. It happens on October 19 on 115 Bourbon in Merrionette Park, Illinois. This is the night before Bound for Glory in Chicago. All Glory will stream live on Twitch.
BREAKING: Warrior Wrestling & Zelo Pro join forces with IMPACT Wrestling to present #AllGlory! A star-studded, all-access event on the eve of Bound For Glory!
Be there LIVE on Saturday, October 19th… Tickets available now HERE: https://t.co/Zw8WjDqPRG pic.twitter.com/FoUBq9aJk4
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) August 23, 2019
