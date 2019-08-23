Impact Wrestling Teaming With Warrior Wrestling and Zelo Pro For All Glory Event

Impact Wrestling has announced that they are teaming up with Warrior Wrestling and Zelo Pro for a special event called All Glory. It happens on October 19 on 115 Bourbon in Merrionette Park, Illinois. This is the night before Bound for Glory in Chicago. All Glory will stream live on Twitch.

