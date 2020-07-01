Impact Wrestling Teases Return of Super Eric Young for Slammiversary (Video)

– Impact Wrestling released a new video clip this week for this month’s Slammiversary event, which appears to be teasing the return of Eric Young to the company. You can check out that promo clip below.

The caption for the video tweet reads, “#Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV.” Also, last night’s Impact with a look at a new Super Eric costume. As previously noted, Eric Young was released from the WWE last April.