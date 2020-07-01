wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Teases Return of Super Eric Young for Slammiversary (Video)
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released a new video clip this week for this month’s Slammiversary event, which appears to be teasing the return of Eric Young to the company. You can check out that promo clip below.
The caption for the video tweet reads, “#Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV.” Also, last night’s Impact with a look at a new Super Eric costume. As previously noted, Eric Young was released from the WWE last April.
#Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P2U09r00VT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley on Paul Heyman Pitching Him to Work With MVP on Raw, Forming the BDC With MVP in TNA
- Mark Henry Discusses Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Mae Young Give Birth To A Hand, If He Should Have Beaten John Cena to Win the WWE Title
- Texas Legend Killer Tim Brooks Passes Away – Keith Lee, AEW & More Pay Tribute
- NXT UK Referees Joel Allen & Chris Roberts Released, Joe Coffey Suspended Amid #SpeakingOut Allegations