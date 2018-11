– Impact Wrestling posted on Twitter, thanking Chris Jericho for his recent wrestling cruise event that wrapped up earlier this week. You can check out Impact’s tweet thanking Jericho below.

A HUGE thank you to @IAmJericho, @jericho_cruise and all the fans for all the unforgettable memories on the #JerichoCruise! pic.twitter.com/93r0X2zrEO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 3, 2018