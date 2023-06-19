Impact Wrestling Thanks Fans On 21st Anniversary of Debut

Today is the 21st anniversary of Impact Wrestling, which held its first event as NWA:TNA on June 19, 2002. The company marked the occasion on Twitter and thanked fans.

The post reads: “21 years ago today we held our very first event on June 19, 2002 from Huntsville, Alabama. As we reflect on 21 years of IMPACT and TNA – whether you attended a show, bought a PPV or watched us on TV, we’d like to thank everybody who ever gave us their time, energy and support.”