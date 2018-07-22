wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Throws Shade At Other Wrestling Promotions, Part 2 of Interview With Tessa Blanchard
– In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling took shots at other wrestling promotions while hyping up tonight’s Slammiversary card.
Feel let down or taken for granted by any recent wrestling PPV events?
Just take a look at this card!
Tune into Slammiversary tonight LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/VS4I0GwQ7L
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
This card is stacked all across the board but…… pic.twitter.com/ac475CfORO
— Mister Soco (@SuplexSettee) July 22, 2018
Throw shade? Why we'd never! 😉
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
– AMBY has posted the second part of an interview with Tessa Blanchard.