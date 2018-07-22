Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Impact Throws Shade At Other Wrestling Promotions, Part 2 of Interview With Tessa Blanchard

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling logo Global Wrestling Network Ed Nordholm Fight Network

– In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling took shots at other wrestling promotions while hyping up tonight’s Slammiversary card.

– AMBY has posted the second part of an interview with Tessa Blanchard.

