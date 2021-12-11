Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops Slightly This Week, Ratings Increase in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings and viewership numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Viewership saw a slight decrease this week, but ratings in the key demo were slightly up.

Impact finished with an average audience of 90,000 viewers. The number dropped from last week’s show, which drew 96,000 viewers.

The show finished with a P18-49 key demo rating of 0.03. That’s slightly up from last week’s 0.02 rating in the key demo.

Impact Wrestling ranked No. 136 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Thursday night. Last week, the show did not make it into the Top 150 cable rankings.