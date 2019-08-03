Impact Wrestling News: Three Title Matches Set for Next Week, Video Highlights for 8.02.19

– Next week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit Channel will feature no less than three title matches. For the Knockouts title, Taya Valkyrie will defend her Knockouts title against Jessicka Havok. For the tag team titles, The North will defend their belts against LAX (Ortiz & Daga). Finally, for the X-Division title, Jake Crist will defend his belt against Aiden Prince.

– Impact Wrestling also released some video highlights for this week's episode.
















