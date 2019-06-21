– Tommy Dreamer took to Facebook to reveal just how banged up he is following his recent schedule.

Some things you dont know after a move or match

Rob Van Dam hit me so hard w/his splash his jaw went into my bicep/pec/shoulder

He hurt his jaw & probably suffered another slight concussion

My ribs hurt every time I took a breath for 1 week

My bicep STILL has a lump in it

My arm/shoulder still has little too no mobility

I started physical therapy due to the pain, this week they say I probably tore my labrum or rotator cuff

We both wrestled the next night in the Main Event

This occurred on May 3

I have wrestled 17 times since

13 Main Events

It hurts every time I get in & out of a car

Every time I’m on a plane someone bumps into me, carrying a suitcase,putting my shirt on and simple tasks

My only regret is I havent worked out since because I can’t and my weight is getting up there which bothers me personally.

This is just my story, every wrestler has one of their own.

Just educating everyone the life of a wrestler

– The Fallout event being presented in conjunction with Destiny Wrestling will be a TV taping in Toronto. The event is scheduled for July 14.

– TJP has yet to sign with Impact but the two sides are negotiating.

– There will be an Impact Plus event, a live Twitch special and a TV taping in California during the first weekend of August. Dates and venues will be announced next week. Impact will also tape in Mexico at some point in August. There are currently no plans for the company to return to New York City.