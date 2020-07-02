Impact Wrestling to Air an Hour Later Next Week

We’ll get Impact Wrestling a bit later than usual next week, as AXS TV has moved it to air a benefit event. AXS TV announced on Thursday that next Tuesday’s show will air one hour later than usual on AXS TV and Twitch, starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

This is a one-night change as AXS is scheduled to broadcast the benefit event Ringo’s Big Birthday Show during Impact’s regular timeslot. That event is hosted by the legendary Beatles member and Joe Walsh, celebrating Ringo’s 80th birthday with performances by Paul McCartney, Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E. and Gary Clark Jr. All proceeds from the benefit show will benefit Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

This also means of course that Impact in 60 will air an hour later, starting at 11 PM ET/8 PM ET on AXS TV. The Impact in 60 special will highlight Rosemary’s career, while Impact Wrestling’s lineup next week is as follows:

* Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan

* Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners

* Madison Rayne hosts Locker Room Talk featuring “the most iconic Knockout in history.”