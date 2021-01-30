wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling To Leave FreeSport in the UK, Will Still Be Available To UK Fans
Impact Wrestling has announced the company’s weekly programming will be leaving FreeSport in the UK. Instead, fans will now be able to watch weekly episodes on Youtube and Facebook.
The Twitter post read: “From Wednesday, weekly episodes of IMPACT! will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube in the UK & Ireland, within hours of the American broadcast! This is the new way to watch the UK premiere of IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show… More to follow!”
From Wednesday, weekly episodes of IMPACT! will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube in the UK & Ireland, within hours of the American broadcast!
This is the new way to watch the UK premiere of IMPACT Wrestling's flagship weekly show… More to follow! #IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/KOpCLTlkrx
— IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTUK) January 30, 2021
