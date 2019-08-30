– Impact Wrestling put out the following press release.

IMPACT Wrestling to Promote Sept. 15 Live Event at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in Collaboration with Lucha Libre AAA

NEW YORK – The world’s premier Mexican pro wrestling organization, Lucha Libre AAA, announced today that it has engaged IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, to promote the LUCHA INAVDES NY event to be held in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, Sept. 15, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

LUCHA INVADES NY will feature an impressive roster of leading Mexican and internationally-known Luchadores providing fans an intimate opportunity to experience the colorful aspect of the wrestlers’ unique masks and outfits, as well as the dramatic, high-flying matches inside the ring.

“IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA have been strong partners for many years and this event marks a significant milestone in our collaboration to bring fans dream matches featuring the best international talent from both organizations,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “For over 50 years, Madison Square Garden has hosted some of the biggest events in the world. It is an honor to team up with Lucha Libre AAA for this monumental show to present the best of Mexican professional wrestling in this legendary venue.”

LUCHA INVADES NY will feature former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, as he competes in his second-ever professional wrestling bout. The Mexican-American combat sports star first appeared in the squared circle at Triplemania XXVII, earning widespread praise for his impressive debut. The event will also feature AAA Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) Champion and IMPACT Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard in a defense of her title against former Reina de Reinas Champion and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, while Mexican legends Blue Demon Jr. and Rey Wagner will face one another in a grudge match.

“We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG,” said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA. “The Hulu Theater seating offers our fans the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA.”

In addition to IMPACT Wrestling stars taking part in the event, FN Originals (Fight Network’s original production department) will be on-site producing a behind-the-scenes Diary documentary episode on Velasquez. LUCHA INVADES NY will also be broadcast in the U.S. and abroad on Fight Network and other broadcast properties owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, which will also provide marketing and logistical support for the event through its various media assets.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling has been one of the world’s largest pro wrestling organizations, producing live broadcast events around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia. IMPACT Wresting will promote LUCHA INVADES NY through its broadcast and digital footprint, reaching over 120 countries and 160 million global television homes and a digital footprint that includes over 2.6 million subscribers and 41 million monthly views on YouTube, together with its 24-hour streaming channels on Twitch.tv and Pluto TV.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at www.luchalibreaaausa.com, or at www.ticketmaster.com, or www.msg.com. The event will be available live, on pay-per-view worldwide, on FITE TV at www.FITE.tv and through streamed video on demand via iOS, Android mobile, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire, or from cable and satellite TV providers.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.luchalibreaaa.com.