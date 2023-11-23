wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Counts Down The Top 5 Turkey Suit Matches
November 23, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at the top five Turkey Suit matches in the company. You can see the full video below, described as follows:
“In honor of Thanksgiving, relive the holiday tradition with the top 5 turkey suit matches in TNA history.
5. 2008 Turkey Bowl
4. 2013 Turkey Suit Match
3. 2016 Turkey Suit Match
2. 2018 Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot
1. 2007 Turkey Bowl “
