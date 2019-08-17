Impact Wrestling TV Taping Notes for This Week (SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has a report with some more notes on last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico City.

As noted in the spoilers, LAX (Santana & Ortiz) lost to Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a tag team match. The locker room then celebrated with LAX and reportedly gave them a big send off. According to PWInsider’s report, LAX finished up with the company and will be “heading elsewhere.” Their contracts officially expire in two weeks on August 31.

During the celebration, members of the Impact roster entered the ring and embraced LAX. The crowd gave the team a standing ovation, and Konnan posed with them in the ring. You can check out some footage of the sendoff LAX received at the event that was posted on Twitter below.

As previously reported, there’s been rumored interest in them from WWE and AEW.

At the Impact Wrestling tapings, Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji was announced for Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in October. Also, Dr. Wagner Jr. is set to work the upcoming BFG event, along with other AAA talent that’s scheduled for the card.