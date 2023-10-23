Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From Chicago

Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV at Cicero Stadium in Chicago last night, which should run up to Thanksgiving. You can see spoilers below, via Andrew See:

* Before the Impact: Samuray del Sol def. Alan Angels

* Thanksgiving Special Match: PCO, Jake Something, Speedball and Swinger def. Good Hands, Champagne Singh and Jai Vidal. PCO pinned Vidal, which means Vidal had to wear the turkey suit.

* Tasha Steelz def Deonna Purrazzo

* Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer def. Crazzy Steve

* Brian Myers def. Joe Hendry

* Eric Young def. Eddie Edwards

* Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius def Storm Grayson and an unknown wrestler

* IMPACT World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) def. Jonathan Gresham

* Moose def Heath. Moose and Myers attacked after the match, but Rhino saved.

* IMPACT Tag Team Championships: ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) (c) def. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean

* Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Juventud Guerrera def. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed)

* Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace def. Maclin and KyLinn King. Grace has Ray’s respect after beating him for the Call Your Shot trophy.

* Trinity def. Sonny Kiss

* Will Ospreay def. Josh Alexander. After the match, Ospreay suggested Alexander should compete in the NJPW G1. He said he hoped to wrestle in TNA before his NJPW contract expires in February.