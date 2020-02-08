Impact Wrestling TV Tapings for Night 1 in Las Vegas (SPOILERS)

– Impact Wrestling held its latest set of TV tapings last night at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. WrestlingInc.com reported the following results for upcoming editions of Impact that are expected air on AXS TV on the Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 broadcasts. Matches for Xplosion were also taped.

This was the first of three nights of Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Las Vegas. Some photos from last night’s tapings that were posted on Twitter are also available below.

Xplosion Tapings:

* Cody and Jake Deaner beat Madman Fulton and Jake Crist.

* Mahabali Shera beat Daz.

Impact Tapings:

* Ace Austin and Reno Scum beat Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer and Trey Miguel.

* TJP got the win over Josh Alexander via pinfall.

* Willie Mack beat Johnny Swinger.

* Su Yung beat Jessika Havok. The match was No DQ rules.

* Rhino beat Dave Crist. Moose was reportedly on commentary and had a confrontation after Rhino picked up the win.

* Daga beat Rob Van Dam.

* Rohit Raju got the win over Zachary Wentz.

* Jordynne Grace defended her Impact Knockouts title against Miranda Alize via pinfall. Madison Rayne was reportedly at ringside for the match in order to support Alize.

* Ace Romero beat Joey Ryan

Xplosion Match Taping:

* There was one more Xplosion match taped. Ace Austin beat Fallah Bahh

Impact Match Taping:

* Eddie Edwards beat Michael Elgin.

