Impact Wrestling TV Taping Tickets for June Available at Discounted Rate

– According to PWInsider, tickets for next month’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings are available for a discount on Groupon. The tickets are now available at $19 for general admission, down from the original price of $36.58 per taping. It would be $29 to get tickets for both nights of tapings.

Impact will hold TV tapings on June 6 and 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island, New York. The Groupon ticket deal is available HERE.