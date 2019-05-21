wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling TV Taping Tickets for June Available at Discounted Rate
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, tickets for next month’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings are available for a discount on Groupon. The tickets are now available at $19 for general admission, down from the original price of $36.58 per taping. It would be $29 to get tickets for both nights of tapings.
Impact will hold TV tapings on June 6 and 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island, New York. The Groupon ticket deal is available HERE.
