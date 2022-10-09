– PWInsider reports the start of tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Fallout TV tapings in Albany, New York have been delayed since ambulance that’s required to be at the show for the tapings to take place has not arrived. The ambulance is a necessity that’s mandated by the New York State Athletic Commission. It must be on hand when the matches take place.

As a result, Gia Miller and Tommy Dreamer are reportedly interacting with ringside fans in attendance and playing wrestling trivia to pass the time. Other Impact Wrestling talents are said to be signing autographs in the crowd for free as well.