IMPACT Wrestling UK Tour Results 10.29.23: Chris Sabin Defends X-Division Title, More

Impact Wrestling held the latest stop on their UK Invasion tour on Sunday with Chris Sabin in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling-News:

* Josh Alexander def. Chris Ridgeway

* Trey Miguel def. Leon Slater

* TNA Gut Check Challenge: Harley Hudson def. Emersyn Jayne

* Jordynne Grace def. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo

* Street Fight Rhino def. Eddie Edwards

* Brian Myers & Moose def. Joe Hendry & Grado.

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin def. Frankie Kazarian

* Rich Swann, Eric Young & Trinity def. SubCulture