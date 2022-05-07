Impact Wrestling Under Siege Preview: Five Title Bouts Scheduled

– Impact Wrestling presents Under Siege later tonight. The event will stream live on IMPACT! Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, along with FITE TV. The card is being held today at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky.

Impact Wrestling Under Siege will start at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Briscoes

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

* Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

* Countdown To Under Siege Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne

* Countdown To Under Siege Match: Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid