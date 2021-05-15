Impact Wrestling Under Siege Preview: Three Titles Matches, 6-Way Contenders Match Set

– Impact Wrestling presents its Under Siege event later tonight. The event will be streaming on Impact Plus tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s card features a 6-Way No. 1 Contenders Match, and the winner will earn a shot at Impact World champion Kenny Omega.

Also slated for tonight, NJPW’s El Phantasmo challenges Josh Alexander for the X-Division title. Kenny Omega teams with The Good Brothers against Eddie Edwards and FinnJuice, and more. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling Under Siege:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok

* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: TJP and Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju and Shera vs. XXXL vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice

* Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey

* Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

* Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Tenille Dashwood & Taylor Wilde