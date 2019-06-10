Impact Wrestling News: Fan Kicked Out of TV Taping for Harassing Don Callis, Issues with Ring Being Set Up, More

– As previously reported, a fan was recently kicked out of the Impact Wrestling TV tapings over the weekend for harassing and spitting on Taya Valkyrie. PWInsider had some details on the topic, which stated there was backstage talk that if Atlas Security had been at the event, it wouldn’t have taken until the main event for the fan to be removed from the venue. The fan had reportedly been causing problems all night until he was finally removed before the main event.

– PWInsider also reports that Impact Wrestling had issues yesterday afternoon as they didn’t have a wrestling ring set up two hours before the Digital Destruction event was supposed to start streaming on Twitch. Per the report, the Sports Arena in St. James, New York had an issue where it double-booked the arena, and the set up could not start until the previously scheduled soccer game had ended.

The New York Wrestling Connection and Shane O’Neil reportedly had his team pitch in to help get the setup ready by 4:39 pm, which was just 19 minutes before the show had to make it to air. The backup plan was to apparently air a pre-show with talents and announcers to stall for time until the ring was ready.

Additionally, the St. James card reportedly had about 400-500 attendees. The Great Muta also signed autographs before the event, but he did not work a match at the show. Meanwhile, Brian Cage did a signing at the House of Hardcore/Impact event, but he did not appear in the ring.

– PWInsider also reports that another fan was kicked out of the second TV taping in New York City. This fan was apparently repeatedly harassing Don Callis and was kicked out after being warned repeatedly.

– Also, Konnan is going to making appearances in CWE in Canada later this month.