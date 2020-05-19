wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight: No. 1 Contenders Tournament Continues, Suicide vs. Moose

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the full announced lineup for tonight:

* Number One Contenders Tournament: Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin
* Number One Contenders Tournament: Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino
* X-Division Championship: Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger
* XXXL vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bah
* Suicide vs. Moose
* Crazzy Steve vs. Dave Crist

Impact also released a First Look preview video on tonight’s show. You can check out that clip in the player below.

