wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight: No. 1 Contenders Tournament Continues, Suicide vs. Moose
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the full announced lineup for tonight:
* Number One Contenders Tournament: Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin
* Number One Contenders Tournament: Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino
* X-Division Championship: Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger
* XXXL vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bah
* Suicide vs. Moose
* Crazzy Steve vs. Dave Crist
Impact also released a First Look preview video on tonight’s show. You can check out that clip in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It