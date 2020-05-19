Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight: No. 1 Contenders Tournament Continues, Suicide vs. Moose

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the full announced lineup for tonight:

* Number One Contenders Tournament: Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin

* Number One Contenders Tournament: Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino

* X-Division Championship: Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger

* XXXL vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bah

* Suicide vs. Moose

* Crazzy Steve vs. Dave Crist

Impact also released a First Look preview video on tonight’s show. You can check out that clip in the player below.