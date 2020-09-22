wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight, New Impact in 60, Reminder for UWN Primetime Live Episode Two
– As noted, Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* No. 1 Contender’s Match: TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel
* X-Division Championship: Rohit Raju (1) vs. Triple Threat Winner
* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Kimber Lee vs. Susie
* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam; If RVD wins, Katie gets five minutes alone with Sami
– Following IMPACT! is a new episode of Impact in 60 on AXS, showcasing EC3. Here’s the lineup:
* EC3 vs. Kurt Angle
* Rockstar Spud vs. EC3
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live is back for its second episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson
* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers
* Karl Fredericks to appear
