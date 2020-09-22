Various News: Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight, New Impact in 60, Reminder for UWN Primetime Live Episode Two

– As noted, Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* No. 1 Contender’s Match: TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

* X-Division Championship: Rohit Raju (1) vs. Triple Threat Winner

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Kimber Lee vs. Susie

* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam; If RVD wins, Katie gets five minutes alone with Sami

– Following IMPACT! is a new episode of Impact in 60 on AXS, showcasing EC3. Here’s the lineup:

* EC3 vs. Kurt Angle

* Rockstar Spud vs. EC3

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live is back for its second episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Eli Drake vs. Watts

* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson

* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers

* Karl Fredericks to appear