wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup for Tonight, New Impact in 60, Reminder for UWN Primetime Live Episode Two

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

As noted, Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* No. 1 Contender’s Match: TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel
* X-Division Championship: Rohit Raju (1) vs. Triple Threat Winner
* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Kimber Lee vs. Susie
* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam; If RVD wins, Katie gets five minutes alone with Sami

– Following IMPACT! is a new episode of Impact in 60 on AXS, showcasing EC3. Here’s the lineup:

* EC3 vs. Kurt Angle
* Rockstar Spud vs. EC3

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live is back for its second episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson
* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers
* Karl Fredericks to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading