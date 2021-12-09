Impact Wrestling Updated Lineup: New Matches Added, FinJuice vs. The Learning Tree

– Impact Wrestling presents a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact TV programming will begin at 7:00 pm ET with a new episode of Before The Impact. Here’s the current lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

* BTI: Lady Frost vs. Kimber Lee

* Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young

* Scott D’Amore Announces Entrants In Knockouts Ultimate X Match

* The IInspiration & The Influence vs. Decay

* Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Mickie James & Chris Sabin

* The Learning Tree vs. FinJuice

* Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D

A new episode of Impact in 60 will air at 10:00 pm ET tonight showcasing the Best of Jordynne Grace.