Impact Wrestling Used Footage From WWE On Last Night’s Episode
Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured something that longtime TNA fans may not have expected. During a segment announcing that Ken Shamrock was going into the Impact Hall of Fame, Impact actually licensed footage from WWE that appeared on TV. It featured Shamrock as a tag team champion and winning King of the Ring by beating The Rock.
The footage featured a watermark of “Courtesy of World Wrestling Entertainment.” Impact later thanked WWE on Twitter.
A legendary MMA fighter who blazed the trail for MMA fighters in pro wrestling – it is our incredible privilege to induct the first ever World Champion in IMPACT history – @ShamrockKen – into the IMPACT Hall of Fame this year.
Thank you to @WWE for the footage. pic.twitter.com/v9CUiK6oSe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2020
