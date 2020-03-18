wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Used Footage From WWE On Last Night’s Episode

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured something that longtime TNA fans may not have expected. During a segment announcing that Ken Shamrock was going into the Impact Hall of Fame, Impact actually licensed footage from WWE that appeared on TV. It featured Shamrock as a tag team champion and winning King of the Ring by beating The Rock.

The footage featured a watermark of “Courtesy of World Wrestling Entertainment.” Impact later thanked WWE on Twitter.

