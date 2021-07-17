Impact Wrestling Viewership & Ratings Drop for Slammiversary Go-Home Show

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston (via Fightful) has the word on the ratings for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. This was the go-home show before tonight’s Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view event.

Last night’s show drew an audience of 109,000 viewers. Viewership decreased nine percent from last week’s audience, which was 120,000. That was the best number for Impact in four weeks.

In the 18-49 key ratings demo, the show drew a 0.02 rating. That’s down from the 0.04 rating for last week’s episode.