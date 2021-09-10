Impact Wrestling Viewership, Ratings Down For This Week’s Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which brought in 111,000 viewers for Thursday’s episode. That was down from the 126,000 viewers for last week’s show.

In the key 18 to 49 demo, Impact notched a 0.03 rating, and that was also down from the previous episode’s 0.04 rating.

FOX News led the way on cable as President Joe Biden’s press conference on COVID mandates earned 3.318 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18 to 49 demo.

This week’s Impact featured Moose vs. Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl, and much more.