Impact Wrestling Viewership Down, Ratings Steady For Rebellion Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the details on the viewership for Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which featured the fallout from last Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view where Kenny Omega became the new Impact Champion after defeating Rich Swann.

Impact notched an overnight audience of 120,000 viewers, and that’s down from the 145,000 viewers that it brought in on the April 22 edition.

As for the key 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.05 rating, which is the same rating as the previous edition of the show on AXS TV.

Overall, Impact ranked 112nd for the evening in the top 150 shows on cable, and that’s up from the 132nd ranking for last week’s episode.

It’s worth noting that Impact had strong competition in the 2021 NFL Draft on ESPN, which earned 6.478 million viewers and a 2.41 rating in the key demo.