Impact Wrestling Viewership & Ratings Rise This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The January 26 episode on AXS TV drew an overnight audience of 186,000 viewers, which is up from the overall viewership from the January 19 episode, which drew 147,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demographic. Last night’s show drew a 0.05 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.03.

IMPACT! on AXS TV ranked No. 118 for the Cable Top 150 rankings this week.