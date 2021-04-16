Impact Wrestling Viewership, Ratings Down For Second Thursday Edition

Showbuzz Daily has the details on the viewership for Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which was the second episode for the company in its new timeslot. Impact notched an overnight audience of 132,000 viewers, and that’s down from the 168,000 viewers that it brought in on the April 9 edition.

As for the key 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.04 rating, which is down from the 0.06 rating from the previous edition of the show on AXS TV.

Overall, Impact ranked 138th for the evening in the top 150 shows on cable, and that’s only slightly lower than its 136th ranking for its first Tuesday episode last week.

This week’s episode of Impact featured a press conference hyping the upcoming match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann, and it also included a retirement ceremony for veteran women’s star Jazz, as she teamed with Jordynne Grace against Fire ‘n’ Flava in her final match.