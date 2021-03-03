Impact Wrestling Viewership & Ratings See Another Drop This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Ratings and viewership were down from last week, which were also down from the previous week.

IMPACT! on AXS TV finished with 134,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s audience of 170,000. Ratings in the P18-49 demographic were also down again, dropping from 0.04 to a 0.03 rating. Curse of Oak Island topped the ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.52 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for the evening with 3.450 million viewers.

Impact Wrestling finished at No. 130 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for last night. The show dropped from its No. 113 slot from last week.