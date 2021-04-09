Impact Wrestling Viewership, Ratings Slightly Up For First Thursday Edition On AXS TV

Showbuzz Daily has the details on the viewership for Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which was the first epsiode for the company in its new timeslot after making the move from Tuesdays.

Impact notched an overnight audience of 168,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 148,512 viewers that it brought in on the March 30 edition.

As for the key 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.06 rating, which is up from the 0.04 rating from the previous edition of the show on AXS TV.

Overall, Impact ranked 136th for the evening in the top 150 shows on cable, and that’s equal to the same ranking for the final Tuesday episode.