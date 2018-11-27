wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Viewership Sees Increase On Thanksgiving, Tyler Breeze Goes Against Kassius Ohno Five Years Ago, Mixed Match Challenge Mic’d Up Video
– According to Showbuzz Daily, last week’s Thanksgiving episode of Impact drew 124,000 viewers. This is up from the previous week’s 101,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in the history of the show. Here is the recent viewership breakdown…
* October 18th Episode: 189,000 viewers (post-Bound For Glory episode)
* October 25th Episode: 98,000 viewers (timeslot change to 10pm)
* November 1st Episode: 105,000 viewers
* November 8th Episode: 129,000 viewers
* November 15th Episode: 101,000 viewers
* November 22nd Episode: 124,000 viewers (Thanksgiving episode)
– Here is a new mic’d up video from last week’s Mixed Match Challenge…
– The WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Tyler Breeze batting Kassius Ohno on an episode of NXT five years ago today.