Impact Wrestling Viewership Up Ahead Of Emergence Event

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, with the episode bringing in 126,000 viewers. That viewership is up from last week’s 122,000 viewers and is the highest total viewership since June 3.

Meanwhile, Impact notched a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is equal to last week’s number.

This week’s episode featured Christian Cage retiring the TNA World title, Sami Callahan and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Moose, Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering, and much more.

The company will hold its Emergence event tonight at 7 PM ET on Impact Plus.