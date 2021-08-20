wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Viewership Up Ahead Of Emergence Event
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, with the episode bringing in 126,000 viewers. That viewership is up from last week’s 122,000 viewers and is the highest total viewership since June 3.
Meanwhile, Impact notched a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is equal to last week’s number.
This week’s episode featured Christian Cage retiring the TNA World title, Sami Callahan and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Moose, Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering, and much more.
The company will hold its Emergence event tonight at 7 PM ET on Impact Plus.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Hypes ‘The Most Anticipated Announcement in AEW History’ For Tomorrow’s Rampage
- Roman Reigns Weighs In On Part-Timers in WWE, Says CM Punk Wasn’t As Over As Cena or Rock
- Backstages Notes on Other Celebrity Plans for WWE SummerSlam That Fell Through
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train