Impact Wrestling Viewership Up, Ratings Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the details on the viewership for Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which featured the Impact debut for El Phantasmo, Moose vs. James Storm in the main event, and much more.

Impact notched an overnight audience of 123,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 120,000 viewers that it brought in on the April 29 edition, which was up against strong competition with round one of the 2021 NFL Draft on ESPN.

As for the key 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.04 rating, which is slightly down from the 0.5 rating from the previous edition of the show on AXS TV.

Overall, Impact ranked 125th for the evening in the top 150 shows on cable, and that’s down from its 112th ranking for last week’s episode.