Impact Wrestling Viewership Up Slightly This Week, Rating Down

October 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Heath Rhino Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was up from the week before. The viewership was at 96,000, up slightly from 94,000 the week before.

The show drew an 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.03. It did not rank in the top 150 cable shows for that night.

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

