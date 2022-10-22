wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Viewership Up Slightly This Week, Rating Down
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was up from the week before. The viewership was at 96,000, up slightly from 94,000 the week before.
The show drew an 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.03. It did not rank in the top 150 cable shows for that night.
