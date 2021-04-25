wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Virtual Signing Sessions With Chris Sabin, Tenille Dashwood, and Jordynne Grace
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling and Highspots streamed the following virtual signing events today ahead of Rebellion. The virtual live signing sessions feature Chris Sabin, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K, and Jordynne Grace. More details are available HERE.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations
- Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release