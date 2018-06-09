Impact Wrestling vs. ROH Angles Rumored for Chris Jericho’s Wrestling Cruise

– Cagesideseats.com released its latest Rumor Roundup for this week. This week’s report claims there is a rumor that Impact Wrestling vs. Ring of Honor (ROH) angles will take place at the upcoming Chris Jericho cruise, Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at the Sea. This could potentially be the start of some type of Impact Wrestling and ROH partnership.

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling was officially announced as part of the cruise earlier this week.