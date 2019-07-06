wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Was Hoping To Announce New TV Deal Next Week, Ethan Page Comments On Tag Title Win, New PWG BOLA Competitor Announced
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there was hope in Impact Wrestling that they would be able to announce a new TV deal next week, but as of yesterday, nothing has been finalized.
– Ethan Page wrote the following on Twitter:
TNA!
TNA!
TNA! pic.twitter.com/tsJdEbRnhw
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 6, 2019
– PWG has announced that Mick Moretti has been added to this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins A-Kid, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham and Darby Allin as entrants. The event happens on September 19, 20 and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon