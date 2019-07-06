Various News: Impact Wrestling Was Hoping To Announce New TV Deal Next Week, Ethan Page Comments On Tag Title Win, New PWG BOLA Competitor Announced

– PWInsider reports that there was hope in Impact Wrestling that they would be able to announce a new TV deal next week, but as of yesterday, nothing has been finalized.

– Ethan Page wrote the following on Twitter:

– PWG has announced that Mick Moretti has been added to this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins A-Kid, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham and Darby Allin as entrants. The event happens on September 19, 20 and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.