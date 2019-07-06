wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Wrestling Was Hoping To Announce New TV Deal Next Week, Ethan Page Comments On Tag Title Win, New PWG BOLA Competitor Announced

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that there was hope in Impact Wrestling that they would be able to announce a new TV deal next week, but as of yesterday, nothing has been finalized.

– Ethan Page wrote the following on Twitter:

– PWG has announced that Mick Moretti has been added to this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins A-Kid, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham and Darby Allin as entrants. The event happens on September 19, 20 and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Impact Wrestling, PWG, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading