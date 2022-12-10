Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers

– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:

* Shera beat Jack Price.

* Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King.

* Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.

* Bully Ray reportedly destroyed John Skyler. Tommy Dreamer then came out to save Skyler. There was then a back-and-forth interaction between Dreamer and Bully Ray.

* Matt Cardona and Brian Myers beat Decay.

* Alan Angels (wither Deaner and Kon) lost a match to Sami Callihan. Afer the match, they attacked Callihan.

* Gujjar and Joe Hendry beat Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Moose interfered during the match and chased Joe Hendry out of the ring area. Gujjar was still able to win on his own. Hendry later returned to celebrate the win with Gujjar.

* The Motor City Machine Guns beat Heath and Rhino to win the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles. It was said to have been a fun match.

* The Death Dolls beat Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw.

* Sami Callihan came out and tried to join The Design, but he was beaten down by the group again.

* Mike Bailey beat Yuya Uemura. Kenny King had a pre-taped promo from Mexico saying he will be seeing Bailey soon.

* John Skyler and Hotch came out for a match with Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Bully came out and chased off Dice and Swinger. Tommy Dreamer then appeared to save Hotch and Skyler fro Bully Ray. However, they were double-crossed, and Hotch, Swinger, and Bully Ray all attacked Dreamer. Dreamer was later helped to the back after taking a beating with a ladder and a chair.

* Steve Maclin and Rich Swann ended in a countout.

* The team of Mickie James and Jordynne Grace beat Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Mickie used a superkick on Grace after the match to continue their storyline.

* Josh Alexander beat Moose in the main event.

The tapings from last night will air on the upcoming December 15 and December 22 editions of IMPACT! on AXS TV.