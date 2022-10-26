wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Wishes Laredo Kid Well Following Recent Surgery
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Laredo Kid had to have emergency surgery after a recent injury during an AAA match. He suffered ruptured intestines during the match against Hijo del Vikingo. Impact Wrestling issued a statement to wish him well.
It reads: “Our thoughts are with @Laredokidpro1 following his recent surgery as everybody at IMPACT Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery.”
Our thoughts are with @Laredokidpro1 following his recent surgery as everybody at IMPACT Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/UHI7M1bYaU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002
- Wardlow on How the Locker Room Atmosphere Has Improved Backstage in AEW
- Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk