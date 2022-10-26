wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Wishes Laredo Kid Well Following Recent Surgery

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Laredo Kid Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Laredo Kid had to have emergency surgery after a recent injury during an AAA match. He suffered ruptured intestines during the match against Hijo del Vikingo. Impact Wrestling issued a statement to wish him well.

It reads: “Our thoughts are with @Laredokidpro1 following his recent surgery as everybody at IMPACT Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery.

