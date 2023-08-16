Various News: Tickets For Second Impact in Coventry Show on Sale, NXT Video Highlights, Kevin Nash and Others Set For 90s Wrestling Con

– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s second event in Coventry, England go on sale today. The event happens on October 29 as part of a four-date tour of the UK.

– ISPW has announced several names for the 90s Wrestling Con on September 30 in Rockaway, New Jersey.

KEVIN NASH, SCOTT STEINER, LEX LUGER, TEAM 3D, SGT. SLAUGHTER, AND TONS MORE TO APPEAR AT 90S WRESTLING CON ON SEPTEMBER 30TH IN ROCKAWAY, NJ

90s Wrestling Con takes place on Saturday, September 30th at Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway, NJ from 10AM-4PM featuring Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Lex Luger, Team 3D, Sgt. Slaughter, The Nasty Boys, Tatanka, Marty Jannetty, Jacqueline Moore, Francine, Mikey Whipwreck, Mr. Hughes, Crowbar, Danny Doring & Roadkill, Afa The Wild Samoan, Afa Jr, TL Hopper, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Glacier, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, Doink The Clown (Ray Apollo), Justin Credible, PN News, Miss Kitty, Little Guido, Super Crazy, and more names to still be added!

There will be tons of activities taking place at 90s Wrestling Con including a 90s Pro Wrestling Trivia Contest, 90s Wrestling Cosplay Contest, 90s Wrestling Jeopardy, 90s Wrestling Dream Card Booking Contest, Paint a Pro Wrestling Pumpkin, and much more to be added.

Get your tickets now at: 90sWrestlingCon.com

The night before in Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL on Friday, September 29th will be the 25th Anniversary Show of Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling “ISPW25” featuring Sgt. Slaughter, Tito Santana, Crowbar, Afa Jr, Bull James, “The Superstar” Danny Morrison, Richard Holliday, Lance Anoa’i, Maven, Pitbull #1, Dave LaGreca, HC Loc, and more to be added. For tickets: ISPWWrestling.com

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: