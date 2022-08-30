X-Division Title Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

This Thursday will see a contest for the IMPACT X-Division Championship, among other events. Speedball Mike Bailey will defend his title in the ring against Kenny King on this episode. King was recently defeated by Heath while Bailey was on the defense vs. Chris Bey on the August 18 IMPACT. You can find the announcement, as well as the most up-to-date lineup for Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling, below.

*IMPACT Tag Team Championship:> The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

*Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo (victor faces Jordynne Grace for Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory)

*X-Division Championship: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King