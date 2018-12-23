Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan Makes Wrestler of the Year for Year-End Awards, Update on Brian Cage, and Note on Final POP TV Edition of Impact

– Impact Wrestling announced its following year-end awards for the promotion:

Wrestler of the Year: Sami Callihan

Knockout of the Year: Tessa Blanchard

Tag Team of the Year: LAX

– PWInsider reports that Brian Cage missed some independent bookings due to what was announced as an injury. The details of his injury were not disclosed.

– The last episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will feature Part Two of Impact’s Best of 2018 highlights. There will also be some more promotional material for the upcoming Homecoming pay-per-view event.

– One Night Only: Back to Cali is now available on the Global Wrestling Network app. Here’s the lineup for the card:

* Impact Champion Johnny Impact vs. Moose

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blachard vs Kiera Hogan (non-title)

* Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage

* Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal

* Dave Crist vs. “The Metalhead” Maniac Sledge

* Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann