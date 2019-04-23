– IMPACT Wrestling sent out the following press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Presents Rebellion from Toronto Live this Sunday, April 28 on Pay-Per-View, Streams Live Globally on FITE.tv

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, April 28 for Rebellion live from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. The three-hour extravaganza kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app, which is now available on Sony PlayStation systems.

Tickets are still available at IMPACTWrestling.com for Rebellion on April 28, as well as television tapings for the flagship weekly show IMPACT! on April 29. Both shows emanate from Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex.

In the main event of Rebellion, Brian Cage continues his quest to claim the top prize in IMPACT Wrestling, as he challenges IMPACT World Champion Johnny Impact in a rematch from Homecoming. This time, however, Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm will serve as the special guest referee, who will keep a close eye on Impact’s underhanded shenanigans.

In a dream match that fans have been anticipating for months, IMPACT Hall of Famer and Toronto native Gail Kim comes out of retirement to battle third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard.

The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are on the line, as Champions the Lucha Brothers, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, defend against former titleholders LAX, Santana and Ortiz, in a Full Metal Mayhem match, in what will be the final chapter of their heated rivalry.

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her gold against fast-rising powerhouse Jordynne Grace, who might be the one Knockout on the roster who can match power with the queen of the division.

The IMPACT X-Division Championship will also be on the line, as Rich Swann defends against oVe leader Sami Callihan. Their history runs deep and emotions will be at a peak when these two clash, as they were once as close as brothers.

For more information on how to order Rebellion, visit www.impactwrestling.com/impact-rebellion.

For more information about Rebellion on FITE.tv, including pricing details, visit www.FITE.tv. FITE.tv is a premium digital live streaming network that has presented over 1,000 live professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat sports events since its launch in 2016. It is available online at FITE.tv, as an app on all iOS and Android devices, as well as Roku, Apple TV and Android TV boxes, and Sony Playstation systems.