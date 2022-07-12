wrestling / News
Impact News: X-Division Title Match Set For This Weekend’s Tapings, New Chris Bey Vlog
– Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Impact announced on Tuesday that Bailey will defend his championship against Rocky Romero at the Derby City Rumble taping session in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday:
.@SpeedballBailey faces @azucarRoc THIS SATURDAY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY!
Get tickets and be there live: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ pic.twitter.com/bBMUc5yJru
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2022
– Chris Bey posted his latest vlog online, which you can see below. Titled “Love Is In the Air,” it is described as follows:
“A very special episode where I get a chance to not only meet my friend Tyler in person for the first time along with his family, but I also get to hang out with Danny Limelight and his daughter!”
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg on Nearly Coming to Blows Backstage With CM Punk in WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion