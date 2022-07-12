wrestling / News

Impact News: X-Division Title Match Set For This Weekend’s Tapings, New Chris Bey Vlog

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Derby City Rumble Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Impact announced on Tuesday that Bailey will defend his championship against Rocky Romero at the Derby City Rumble taping session in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday:

– Chris Bey posted his latest vlog online, which you can see below. Titled “Love Is In the Air,” it is described as follows:

“A very special episode where I get a chance to not only meet my friend Tyler in person for the first time along with his family, but I also get to hang out with Danny Limelight and his daughter!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Bey, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading