Impact Year-End Awards: Deonna Purrazzo Wins Wrestler of the Year, More

Impact Wrestling announced their first 2020 Year-End Awards during this week’s Impact, with Deonna Purrazzo coming out the big winner. Purrazzo won Impact’s Wrestler of the Year and Knockout of the Year for 2020 as announced by Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore on Tuesday’s show.

Purrazzo arrived in Impact in June and immediately targeted the Knockouts Championship. She won the title from Jordynne Grace, then defended it in a 30 minute Iron Man Knockouts Championship match against Grace at Impact: Emergence. She would lose the title to Su Yung at Bound For Glory and then go on to win it back at Turning Point in November.

The full set of winners from tonight is below, with Match of the Year to be announced next week.

* Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo.

* Tag Team of the Year: The North

* Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

* X-Division Wrestler of the Year: Ace Austin