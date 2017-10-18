Impact’s Allie Discusses Gail Kim’s Importance to Her Journey, Career Goals, More

– Impact Wrestling’s Allie recently spoke with sportskeeda.com, here are the highlights…

On Gail Kim’s Importance to her Journey: Well, I’ve looked up to Gail since before I started wrestling and I actually heard so many stories about her at the school I was training in — Squared Circle Training; Gail also did some training at that school. So, I had so much about Gail, how athletic she was, how amazing she was, and then to be able to debut for Impact Wrestling against Gail, and now flash forward to Bound For Glory to able to share the ring with her during her retirement year, it’s kinda like mind-blowing for me and it’s an honor to share the ring with her.

On Developing The Allie Character: So what’s great about Allie and the character is there’s a lot of me in Allie. When I was first introduced as Allie, there was a part of me that was worried because the character is so innocent, naïve and afraid of things. So, a part of me was worried about that because I’m a very independent person and I have no problem standing up for myself. So that part of it was difficult. But, the part where… you know, I think a lot of people that know me, know that I’m a very happy person, I’m very positive, I love animals, I’m Vegan, I like to stand up for what’s right, and a lot of those qualities are in Allie. So, there’s a big part of me in the character

On Her Ultimate Goals: That’s a tough question *laughs*. It’s funny because for me when I started wrestling, I was very bad *laughs*. I was terrible, it’s just that for a long while I was trying to find my confidence and develop my skills in the ring. So, initially, my goal was to be a great wrestler and then it was “I want to be a wrestler on TV”. And now that I’m here, like obviously winning the Knockouts Championship is very very high on my list that’s something that I really want to accomplish. But, I guess my ultimate goal is to be satisfied in whatever I end up accomplishing in my career. It’s hard to like pin-point what exactly is the ultimate goal because there are so many goals you could to achieve along the way. I just want to be happy with my work and whenever it comes the time I look to retire I hope that I’ve accomplished everything that I set out to do.