wrestling / News

Impact’s Next PPV To Be Hard to Kill, Set For January

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill

– For years, Impact Wrestling is the promotion that will not die. So appropriately enough, their first PPV of the AXS TV era will be titled “Hard to Kill.” During tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV, the company announced that Hard to Kill will take place in January7.

A location was not revealed for the show. Last January’s Impact PPV was Impact Wrestling: Homecoming.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Hard to Kill, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading